Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,263 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFGC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $244,042,000 after buying an additional 1,769,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after buying an additional 1,521,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $176,057,000 after buying an additional 949,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 5,818.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 838,518 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $38,480,000 after buying an additional 824,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.90.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,150. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PFGC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

