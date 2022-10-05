Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.27

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and traded as low as $25.80. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 12,175 shares trading hands.

Peritus High Yield ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLD. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peritus High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in Peritus High Yield ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 51,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Peritus High Yield ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Peritus High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Peritus High Yield ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

