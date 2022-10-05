Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Plans GBX 5.30 Dividend

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Personal Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PGH opened at GBX 190 ($2.30) on Wednesday. Personal Group has a 1 year low of GBX 180 ($2.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 388 ($4.69). The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 212.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 260.62. The stock has a market cap of £59.37 million and a PE ratio of 1,700.00.

Get Personal Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($12.20) price target on shares of Personal Group in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits and Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based Saas tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.