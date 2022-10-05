Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 787193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Petroteq Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$31.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Petroteq Energy Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

