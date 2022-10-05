PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 236.50, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.06. PG&E has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $14.21.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,501 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of PG&E by 13.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after buying an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PG&E by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after buying an additional 11,067,137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PG&E by 12.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,660,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,351,000 after buying an additional 1,045,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,038,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

