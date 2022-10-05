PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

PZC opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the second quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 145,483 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth about $376,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

