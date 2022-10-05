PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PTY opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $11,458,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,432 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 66,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

