PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on November 1st

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of PTY opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTY. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 21.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

