PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

PCN stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,114. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $4,251,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $749,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

