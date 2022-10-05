PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $11.70.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
