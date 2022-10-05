PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.10

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.10 and last traded at $50.19, with a volume of 839974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.12.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $16,970,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 130,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 70,010 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

