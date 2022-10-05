PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

PMX opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $12.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMX. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 17.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 468.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $651,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

