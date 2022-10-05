Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 367.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BOND opened at $90.35 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $89.34 and a 1-year high of $110.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.17.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.