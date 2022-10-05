Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.02

Pineapple Power Co. plc (LON:PNPL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.02 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.02), with a volume of 295465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.13 ($0.03).

The firm has a market cap of £1.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.76.

Pineapple Power Corporation plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a business or asset in the clean and renewable energy sectors. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

