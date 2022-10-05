Piper Sandler Lowers ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Price Target to $29.00

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNOB. Stephens boosted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

CNOB traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,077. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.21.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $78.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,019.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,375 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 128,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

