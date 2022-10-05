Piper Sandler Trims Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Target Price to $12.00

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.89. 756,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $130.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $89,582.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,959.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,896,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $187,745,000 after purchasing an additional 284,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,649,000 after buying an additional 328,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after buying an additional 2,999,249 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,966,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,588,000 after buying an additional 316,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after buying an additional 1,602,123 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

