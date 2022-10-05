PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Trading Up 0.6%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 189,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 476,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $5.20 to $4.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $456.30 million, a P/E ratio of -45.13 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.74 million. Research analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

