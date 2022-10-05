Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $515.25

Shares of Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 515.25 ($6.23) and traded as low as GBX 430.60 ($5.20). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 445 ($5.38), with a volume of 665,860 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Playtech from GBX 602 ($7.27) to GBX 607 ($7.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Playtech alerts:

Playtech Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 455.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 514.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Playtech Company Profile

In related news, insider Andrew Smith sold 84,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($5.90), for a total transaction of £414,190 ($500,471.24). In related news, insider John Krumins purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 467 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £37,360 ($45,142.58). Also, insider Andrew Smith sold 84,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($5.90), for a total value of £414,190 ($500,471.24).

(Get Rating)

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.