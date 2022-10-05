Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Down 9%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares traded down 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.45. 41,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,082,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

