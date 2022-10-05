Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Down 9%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) shares traded down 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.45. 41,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,082,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
