Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $350,138.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets’ genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Polkamarkets is www.polkamarkets.com. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot.Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain.”

