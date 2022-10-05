PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.02. PPX Mining shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 182,000 shares traded.
PPX Mining Trading Up 33.3 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$10.25 million and a PE ratio of -4.00.
About PPX Mining
PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.
