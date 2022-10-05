Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $112.60

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.60 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 91.48 ($1.11). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 95.70 ($1.16), with a volume of 451,576 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 107.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £855.54 million and a P/E ratio of 1,101.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

In other Premier Foods news, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 45,651 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £50,216.10 ($60,676.78).

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

