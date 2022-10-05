Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 2,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 7,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

Private Bancorp of America Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $165.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Private Bancorp of America, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

