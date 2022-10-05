Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases 649 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.0 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average of $105.34.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.