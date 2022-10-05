Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 3,371 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,642,945. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

