ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $18.00. 1,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 444,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProFrac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.42.

Get ProFrac alerts:

ProFrac Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:PFHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $589.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in ProFrac during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in ProFrac during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in ProFrac during the second quarter valued at $366,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProFrac

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.