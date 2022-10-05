Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $158.00 million-$166.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.09 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.08-$4.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PRGS. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.20.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progress Software news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock worth $762,776 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Progress Software by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 230.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 17,129 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at $1,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Stories

