Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR) Shares Up 6%

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NYSEARCA:EQRR – Get Rating) rose 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.09 and last traded at $45.96. Approximately 3,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 20,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.38.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.