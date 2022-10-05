ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.67

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 8446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PBSFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.70 ($8.88) to €7.29 ($7.44) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Societe Generale cut their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €17.80 ($18.16) to €12.80 ($13.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.50 ($8.67) to €8.65 ($8.83) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

