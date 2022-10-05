Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 201,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,465,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $89.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average is $78.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.