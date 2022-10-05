Prospex Oil and Gas (LON:PXOG) Trading 1.7% Higher

Prospex Oil and Gas PLC (LON:PXOG – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). 540,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,940,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).
Prospex Oil and Gas Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25.
Prospex Oil and Gas Company Profile
Prospex Oil And Gas Plc operates as an oil and gas investment company in Europe. It has a 50% economic interest in the exploration area of the EIV-1 Suceava Concession in Romania; and 17% working interest in the Podere Gallina Exploration Permit, which covers an area of 500 square kilometers located in onshore northern Italy in the Po Valley.
