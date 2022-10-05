PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $50.62

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and traded as high as $51.14. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $50.68, with a volume of 568,593 shares trading hands.

PTCT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.56.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 89.89%. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,374.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,536,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after buying an additional 247,968 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after buying an additional 152,810 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

