Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note issued on Thursday, September 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $7.33 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.49 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $88.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $223.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 604,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,352,000 after purchasing an additional 56,816 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 409,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,413,000 after purchasing an additional 63,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

