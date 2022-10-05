Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on XM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $33.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.59.

Shares of NASDAQ XM opened at $11.29 on Monday. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $356.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 158,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,815,000 after acquiring an additional 335,388 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 282,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

