Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Gap Down to $2.27

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.27, but opened at $2.17. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 8,510 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QRTEA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Qurate Retail Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $760.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47.
Insider Transactions at Qurate Retail
In other Qurate Retail news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,053,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,097,000 after acquiring an additional 171,170 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 145.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,036,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,814,000 after purchasing an additional 98,285 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 10.0% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,502,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 11,125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
