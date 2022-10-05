Race Kingdom (ATOZ) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $34.26 Million

Race Kingdom (ATOZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Race Kingdom token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Race Kingdom has a market capitalization of $34.26 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Race Kingdom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Race Kingdom has traded up 166.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Race Kingdom Profile

Race Kingdom’s launch date was July 9th, 2022. Race Kingdom’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,200,000 tokens. Race Kingdom’s official website is racekingdom.io. Race Kingdom’s official Twitter account is @racekingdom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Race Kingdom is https://reddit.com/r/racekingdom3_0 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Race Kingdom’s official message board is medium.com/@racekingdom3_0.

Race Kingdom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Race Kingdom (ATOZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Race Kingdom has a current supply of 3,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Race Kingdom is 0.12191581 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,032,444.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://racekingdom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Race Kingdom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Race Kingdom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Race Kingdom using one of the exchanges listed above.

