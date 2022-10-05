Randolph Altschuler Sells 20,000 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $1,167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,317.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Randolph Altschuler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $766,200.00.

Xometry Stock Performance

Xometry stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.26. The stock had a trading volume of 474,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,955. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -37.96 and a beta of -0.30. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. Xometry had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $95.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 209.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XMTR. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

