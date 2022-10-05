RealLink (REAL) Price Hits $0.0260 on Major Exchanges

RealLink (REAL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, RealLink has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One RealLink token can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. RealLink has a market capitalization of $14.36 million and $10,576.00 worth of RealLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00145230 BTC.

About RealLink

RealLink launched on November 18th, 2021. RealLink’s total supply is 552,148,975 tokens. RealLink’s official website is www.reallink.vip. RealLink’s official Twitter account is @reallink001 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RealLink is https://reddit.com/r/reallink_real and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RealLink

According to CryptoCompare, “RealLink (REAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. RealLink has a current supply of 552,148,975 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RealLink is 0.02323741 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $10.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.reallink.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

