Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.67. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.61 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 281.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

