Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for General Mills (GIS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of General Mills (NYSE: GIS) in the last few weeks:

9/22/2022 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $71.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $74.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $74.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $79.00 to $82.00.

9/15/2022 – General Mills had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $78.19. 76,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,676,806. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average is $72.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after buying an additional 3,122,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 162.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after buying an additional 2,556,537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in General Mills by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,700,000 after purchasing an additional 842,191 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,413,000 after purchasing an additional 786,443 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

