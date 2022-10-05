Redacted Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9.60 Million (BTRFLY)

Redacted (BTRFLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. Redacted has a market capitalization of $9.60 million and $12,103.00 worth of Redacted was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redacted token can currently be purchased for approximately $217.13 or 0.01066832 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Redacted has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Redacted alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,354.90 or 1.00009575 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003881 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00051325 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00063689 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00021855 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Redacted Profile

Redacted (CRYPTO:BTRFLY) is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2021. Redacted’s total supply is 44,190 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,189 tokens. Redacted’s official website is www.redactedcartel.xyz. Redacted’s official Twitter account is @redactedcartel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Redacted Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Redacted (BTRFLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Redacted has a current supply of 44,189.88397952 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Redacted is 204.45291461 USD and is up 6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $17,952.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.redactedcartel.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redacted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redacted should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redacted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redacted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redacted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.