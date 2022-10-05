Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director James Slavet Buys 6,667 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) Director James Slavet acquired 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $38,735.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 209,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,527.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Slavet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, James Slavet bought 100,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00.

Redfin Trading Down 5.6 %

RDFN traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. 4,637,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,827. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $53.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $634.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The business had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

