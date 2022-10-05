Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Marion Mccourt Sells 1,100 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.39, for a total transaction of $775,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,856,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $745.68. The company had a trading volume of 568,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,081. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $643.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $643.92. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $754.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,839,023,000 after purchasing an additional 201,815 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $753.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

