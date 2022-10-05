Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RF. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

NYSE RF opened at $21.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

