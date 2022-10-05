Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.86 and last traded at $34.80. Approximately 3,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 550,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLMD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Relmada Therapeutics Trading Up 5.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

