Relx (REL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Relx (LON: REL):

10/5/2022 – Relx was given a new GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/30/2022 – Relx was given a new GBX 2,986 ($36.08) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/27/2022 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Relx had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,330 ($28.15) price target on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Relx was given a new GBX 2,785 ($33.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/31/2022 – Relx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target on the stock.

8/29/2022 – Relx was given a new GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/16/2022 – Relx was given a new GBX 2,805 ($33.89) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of LON REL traded up GBX 7 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,277 ($27.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,588. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,474 ($29.89). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,311.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,302.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of £43.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,811.11.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Relx’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

