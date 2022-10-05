Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Raymond James

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on RCII. StockNews.com lowered Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens cut shares of Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.25.
Rent-A-Center Trading Up 10.4 %
NASDAQ RCII opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.74. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $58.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84.
Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.55%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
