Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Gap Up to $39.21

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.21, but opened at $40.37. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $40.37, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Republic Bancorp to $42.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $807.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.53.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.70%.

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.