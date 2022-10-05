Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for LEG Immobilien (LEG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LEG Immobilien (FRA: LEG) recently:

9/30/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €85.00 ($86.73) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/27/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €118.00 ($120.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/22/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €78.70 ($80.31) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/20/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €118.00 ($120.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/16/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €78.70 ($80.31) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/16/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €92.00 ($93.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/31/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €93.00 ($94.90) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/25/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €93.00 ($94.90) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/19/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €92.90 ($94.80) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/16/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €112.20 ($114.49) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/11/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €90.00 ($91.84) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

8/11/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €90.00 ($91.84) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/10/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €134.90 ($137.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/10/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €100.00 ($102.04) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/10/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €158.00 ($161.22) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/9/2022 – LEG Immobilien was given a new €118.00 ($120.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

LEG stock traded up €0.62 ($0.63) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €63.14 ($64.43). 218,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. LEG Immobilien SE has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($100.51). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €75.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €86.87.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

