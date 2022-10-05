ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

Shares of RWLK opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.40. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 270.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 26,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,236.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,380,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,038.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 54,602 shares of company stock worth $50,496. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 216.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.